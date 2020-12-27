Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VMD. Acumen Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed an accumulate rating on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

VMD opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56. Viemed Healthcare has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.40 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

