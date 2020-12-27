Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives $20.84 Average PT from Brokerages

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.84.

VCTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Victory Capital by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 800,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 247,470 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Victory Capital by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 63,003 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Victory Capital by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 136,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 91,324 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Victory Capital by 1,929.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 124,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 118,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 28.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 96,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 21,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $23.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.65. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Victory Capital had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 43.88%. The firm had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.91 million. Equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

