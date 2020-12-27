VIBE (VIBE) Trading Down 16.9% Over Last 7 Days

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One VIBE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. VIBE has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and $835,961.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00046191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.69 or 0.00288896 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00029900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00014962 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $555.06 or 0.02064179 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a token. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

