Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VERX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Vertex from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vertex from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vertex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of Vertex stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. Vertex has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $37.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.66.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $94.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERX. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

