Veros (VRS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $25,080.00

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 89.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Veros token can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Veros has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Veros has a total market capitalization of $309,930.14 and approximately $25,080.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00127384 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00019668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.35 or 0.00633657 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00155830 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00325176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00057541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00085628 BTC.

About Veros

Veros was first traded on November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 tokens. Veros’ official website is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

