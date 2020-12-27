Veritaseum (VERI) Price Reaches $3.32 on Major Exchanges

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.32 or 0.00012136 BTC on major exchanges. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $7.14 million and approximately $3,249.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded up 40% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00046061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.21 or 0.00293281 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00029828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00014768 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.52 or 0.02071432 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum (VERI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

