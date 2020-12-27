Veritaseum (VERI) Price Reaches $3.32 on Major Exchanges

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 27th. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $7.14 million and $3,249.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded up 40% against the U.S. dollar. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for about $3.32 or 0.00012136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00046061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.21 or 0.00293281 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00029828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00014768 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.52 or 0.02071432 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum (CRYPTO:VERI) is a token. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

