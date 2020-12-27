Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Veoneer were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNE. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Veoneer by 83.7% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Veoneer in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Veoneer during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Veoneer in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 26.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Veoneer from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veoneer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Veoneer in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

VNE stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Veoneer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.67.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 29.33% and a negative net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

