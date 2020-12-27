Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 813,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,337 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Venus Concept were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 2,994.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,786 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Essex Woodlands Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 12,417,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VERO opened at $1.83 on Friday. Venus Concept Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $75.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.72.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 100.04% and a negative return on equity of 191.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Venus Concept Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VERO. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.79.

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

