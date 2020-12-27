Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.29.

VTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of VTR stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.19. 529,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,580,001. Ventas has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $63.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $918.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 4.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 44.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 14.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 3.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

