Veles Achieves Market Cap of $37,414.92 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 32% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last seven days, Veles has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. Veles has a market capitalization of $37,414.92 and $4,144.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,883.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $688.35 or 0.02560441 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.28 or 0.00488317 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.90 or 0.01297802 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.24 or 0.00599766 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.54 or 0.00254948 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00021956 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,388,772 coins and its circulating supply is 1,278,796 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

Buying and Selling Veles

Veles can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.