Velas Reaches Market Capitalization of $48.76 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $48.76 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000111 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000428 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001316 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000384 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC.

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,106,296,362 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

