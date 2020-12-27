ValuEngine Downgrades 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to Sell

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FCCY. Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on 1st Constitution Bancorp from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

FCCY stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $173.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.72.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.22. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $20.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.13 million. Equities analysts predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles S. Crow III purchased 5,000 shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,521.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 163.3% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.3% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 639,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 26,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 448,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 382.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

