Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Position Lowered by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Value Line were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Value Line by 10.4% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VALU opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.78. Value Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.31 million and a P/E ratio of 16.75.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter.

VALU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Value Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Value Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

