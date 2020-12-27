Valor Token (VALOR) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.28 Million

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Valor Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000789 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb and BitMax. Valor Token has a total market capitalization of $4.28 million and approximately $67,409.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Valor Token has traded down 25% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Valor Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00047812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.31 or 0.00296615 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00030029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00014858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $561.41 or 0.02073556 BTC.

About Valor Token

Valor Token (CRYPTO:VALOR) is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en

Buying and Selling Valor Token

Valor Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Valor Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valor Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.