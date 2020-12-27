Utrust Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Utrust token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000421 BTC on exchanges. Utrust has a market cap of $50.80 million and $2.71 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Utrust has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00047068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.83 or 0.00297849 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00030008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00015076 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.13 or 0.02078604 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust (UTK) is a token. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,981,000 tokens. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

