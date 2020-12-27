Universe (UNI) Market Capitalization Tops $94,417.43

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. In the last seven days, Universe has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Universe has a total market capitalization of $94,417.43 and approximately $12.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Crex24 and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Universe Profile

Universe (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 99,132,809 coins and its circulating supply is 87,932,809 coins. The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw . Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . Universe’s official website is unicoin.pw

Universe Coin Trading

Universe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

