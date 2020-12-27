Universe (UNI) Hits Market Cap of $91,274.77

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last week, Universe has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Universe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Crex24. Universe has a total market cap of $91,274.77 and $35.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Universe Coin Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 99,134,443 coins and its circulating supply is 87,934,443 coins. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . Universe’s official message board is forum.unicoin.pw . The official website for Universe is unicoin.pw

Universe Coin Trading

Universe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

