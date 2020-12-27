United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) (LON:UU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $889.79

United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) (LON:UU)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $889.79 and traded as high as $901.23. United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) shares last traded at $896.20, with a volume of 1,753,424 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,005.33 ($13.13).

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.11 billion and a PE ratio of 55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 896.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 889.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a GBX 14.41 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 267.08%.

In other United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 920 ($12.02), for a total value of £184,000 ($240,397.18). Also, insider Kath Cates purchased 2,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 932 ($12.18) per share, with a total value of £19,898.20 ($25,997.13). Insiders purchased a total of 2,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,017 over the last quarter.

About United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) (LON:UU)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

