United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.72. United Bankshares posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $321.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.31 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 6.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UBSI shares. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

NASDAQ UBSI traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.11. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $39.07.

In related news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $468,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,518.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Paul Mcnamara bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,318.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,945.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,908 shares of company stock worth $79,299 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 2,318.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

