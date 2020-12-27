UniLend (UFT) Trading 19.5% Lower Over Last Week

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 26th. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $7.15 million and $1.12 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UniLend token can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00002473 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00040959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00030937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.56 or 0.00282424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00014907 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001739 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,800,000 tokens. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

Buying and Selling UniLend

UniLend can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars.

