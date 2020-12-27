Unify (UNIFY) Reaches One Day Volume of $11,731.00

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Unify coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Unify has a total market cap of $48,901.74 and $11,731.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unify has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.64 or 0.00469686 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Unify Profile

Unify (UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Unify is www.unify.today . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Unify Coin Trading

Unify can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

