UGI (NYSE:UGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. UGI had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Equities analysts forecast that UGI will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $684,720.00. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $483,097.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 292.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in UGI by 271.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in UGI by 63.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

