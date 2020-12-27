UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes $217,000 Position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NWLI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 25.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,073,000 after buying an additional 54,212 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 116,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,213,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 20.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,155,000 after buying an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 236.5% in the second quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NWLI. BidaskClub raised shares of National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

NASDAQ NWLI opened at $208.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.13. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $295.33.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 4.31%.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th.

National Western Life Group Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.