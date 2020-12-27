UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $232,000 in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 203.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in 1st Source by 118.8% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in 1st Source by 87.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 99,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 46,380 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in 1st Source by 6.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in 1st Source by 7.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.15. 1st Source Co. has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $52.89.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $82.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.40 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of 1st Source from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of 1st Source from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

