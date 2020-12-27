UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $204,000 in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,162 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 20.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 136,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $499,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 36.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 31.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $229,000. 29.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.84. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $35.85.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.20 million. Research analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a positive change from First Mid Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FMBH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

