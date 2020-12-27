UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,762 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of ChannelAdvisor worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 722.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 127,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 91,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 33,711 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 20,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at $976,000. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ECOM opened at $16.16 on Friday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $22.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $468.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.97.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $35.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ECOM shares. ValuEngine upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. William Blair upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.72 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.04.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $760,650.00. Also, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 10,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $158,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,606. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM).

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.