Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Twin Disc in a research note on Sunday, November 1st.

Shares of Twin Disc stock opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Twin Disc has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $101.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $46.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twin Disc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Twin Disc in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Twin Disc in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twin Disc by 646.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 20,094 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Twin Disc in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Twin Disc in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

