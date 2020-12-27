Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $453.46 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) will announce $453.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $450.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $458.00 million. Twilio reported sales of $331.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. FBN Securities increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.17.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $362.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of -134.90 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Twilio has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $374.49.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.69, for a total value of $16,517,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.35, for a total transaction of $5,035,206.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,959 shares of company stock worth $65,937,481. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Twilio by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 5,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

