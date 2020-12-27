Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Trustmark posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $182.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.05 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 17.64%.

Several research firms have commented on TRMK. BidaskClub downgraded Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

TRMK opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.08. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $34.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Trustmark by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

