Truegame Price Down 4.5% This Week (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. In the last seven days, Truegame has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Truegame token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Truegame has a total market cap of $80,643.62 and approximately $6,840.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00041483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005968 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.07 or 0.00284960 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00030589 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00014910 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame (TGAME) is a token. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars.

