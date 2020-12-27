TRON Price Tops $0.0272 (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 27th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TRON has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $1.95 billion and approximately $925.07 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000415 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001182 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

