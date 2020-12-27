TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TNET has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of TriNet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $82.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.26 and a 200-day moving average of $67.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.70. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $83.82.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 60.66%. The business had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $927,643.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,034,400.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 1,801 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $117,515.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,688.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,890 shares of company stock worth $9,674,627 in the last three months. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 582.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,046,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,754,000 after buying an additional 892,772 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 2,325.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after buying an additional 139,513 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 327.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after buying an additional 109,117 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 39.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 243,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,453,000 after buying an additional 68,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,117,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

