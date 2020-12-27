TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

A number of analysts have commented on TAC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 557.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 160,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 136,093 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 269.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 554,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 404,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TAC opened at $7.37 on Friday. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $385.78 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.0324 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.44%.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

