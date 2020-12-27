TigerCash (TCH) Market Capitalization Reaches $403,016.68

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One TigerCash token can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a total market cap of $403,016.68 and $2.32 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.30 or 0.00513618 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 66.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TigerCash

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

