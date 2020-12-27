ThoreCoin (THR) Market Capitalization Achieves $459.79 Million

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One ThoreCoin token can currently be bought for about $5,304.14 or 0.19549960 BTC on popular exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $459.79 million and approximately $36,999.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00126570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00019560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.46 or 0.00631949 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00184792 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00323999 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00056892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00084180 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin was first traded on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

