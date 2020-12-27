Thore Cash Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $28,783.41 and $23,124.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.30 or 0.00492712 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005081 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000207 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.