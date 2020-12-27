The Transfer Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.04 Million (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded down 34.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar. The Transfer Token has a market cap of $29.26 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Transfer Token token can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00002465 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Transfer Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00041483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005968 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.07 or 0.00284960 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00030589 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00014910 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,458,111 tokens. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

The Transfer Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Transfer Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Transfer Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Transfer Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.