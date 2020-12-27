The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Analysts expect that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will post $2.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.05 billion. The Mosaic reported sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full year sales of $8.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.27 billion to $8.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $9.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Mosaic.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. VTB Capital downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.68.

NYSE MOS opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.83. The Mosaic has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $23.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,198,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 190,267 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 653,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 40,956 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 43,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

