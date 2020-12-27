The Graph (GRT) 1-Day Volume Hits $894.52 Million

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 27th. The Graph has a total market cap of $531.99 million and $894.52 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The Graph has traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar. One The Graph token can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00039133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.85 or 0.00271196 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00028332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00014603 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph is a token. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

The Graph Token Trading

The Graph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

