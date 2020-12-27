The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,049 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of The Gorman-Rupp worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 11.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,765,000 after purchasing an additional 214,957 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 5.9% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 253,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 14.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 29,198 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 806.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 120,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 107,280 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.07. The company has a market capitalization of $845.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.60. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $38.84.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.98 million for the quarter. The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from The Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th.

In other The Gorman-Rupp news, Treasurer Angela M. Morehead sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $51,014.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $53,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of The Gorman-Rupp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

The Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

