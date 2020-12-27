The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $575.98 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) will announce sales of $575.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $576.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $575.00 million. The GEO Group posted sales of $621.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.23). The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GEO. BidaskClub cut The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

NYSE GEO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.98. 1,107,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,941. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 2,450.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,713,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 1,646,442 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $13,381,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 954.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 785,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 711,395 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 48.6% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,770,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,083,000 after purchasing an additional 579,261 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 318.2% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 625,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 476,100 shares during the period. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

