The European Equity Fund, Inc. (EEA) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.11 on January 28th

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th.
NYSE:EEA opened at $10.44 on Friday. The European Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31.
About The European Equity Fund
