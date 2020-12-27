TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TFSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFS Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded TFS Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

TFSL opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. TFS Financial has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.49.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). TFS Financial had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $67.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TFS Financial will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

In other TFS Financial news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 56,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $852,689.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,228.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $228,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFSL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TFS Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,707,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,265 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 61.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 58,878 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 16.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 53,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,257,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,000,000 after buying an additional 27,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 24.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

