TerraCredit (CREDIT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $139,891.00

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. TerraCredit has a market capitalization of $121,033.59 and $139,891.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TerraCredit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Thunderstake (TSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com.

TerraCredit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

