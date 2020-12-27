Terra Price Tops $0.55 (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last week, Terra has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, GDAC and Coinone. Terra has a market cap of $269.16 million and $25.70 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00127183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00019538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.40 or 0.00633696 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00155584 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00325090 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00057348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00085453 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra’s total supply is 995,055,566 coins and its circulating supply is 485,528,775 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra’s official website is terra.money . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

Buying and Selling Terra

Terra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Bittrex, Upbit and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

