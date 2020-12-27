Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.61 and last traded at $17.66. Approximately 11,057 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 51,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 58,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

