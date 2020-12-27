Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stake Trimmed by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,264 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 25.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 24,865 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 493,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.47.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.50.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

