SwftCoin (SWFTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.14 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. One SwftCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx. SwftCoin has a market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SwftCoin has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00041472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.87 or 0.00283135 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00030364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015091 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001820 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SWFTC is a token. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

