Swap Price Down 10.3% Over Last Week (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Swap has a market capitalization of $137,614.68 and approximately $11,662.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Swap has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 12,047,178 coins. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap

Buying and Selling Swap

Swap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

